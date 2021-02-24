Olivia Burt's family 'delighted' with legacy charity's work
- Published
The parents of a student who died when a barrier collapsed outside a nightclub have said they are "delighted" other young people are benefitting from a charity set up in her name.
Olivia Burt, 20, from Lymington, Hampshire, died outside the Missoula club in Durham in 2018.
Olivia Inspires has handed out £26,000 to support young people in Hampshire.
Her father Nigel said the charity was giving them a "helping hand in achieving their dreams".
'Keeping spirit alive'
Ms Burt, who was a member of the British sailing team, grew up in Milford-on-Sea and had been head girl of Bournemouth School for Girls.
A first year student reading natural sciences at Durham University, she died when she was trapped under the fallen barrier.
The charity was set up before the pandemic struck to help 11 to 18-year-olds in the New Forest area to develop their potential in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), the arts and sport.
Mr Burt said its aim was to "keep Olivia's spirit alive".
"Clearly with the pandemic, the charity is needed more than ever - it's disadvantaged children that are suffering most in lockdown."
Among those benefiting have been pupils at Hounsdown School in Totton who received extra online maths tuition.
Assistant head teacher Kirsty Hibberd said: "Not only have the students been engaging in lessons but most importantly, many of the students have new found confidence in their ability and their passion for learning has been ignited."
