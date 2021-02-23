Covid: Suspended Hythe Ferry 'ran out of money' in lockdown
- Published
A ferry service on Southampton Water has run out of money because of the lockdown, its operator has said.
The operator of the Hythe Ferry, Blue Funnel Cruises, said it had lost £180,000 over the past 18 months and would not be able to restart when restrictions ease.
The ferry, linking Hythe and Southampton, has not run since Christmas Eve 2020.
It was given a £45,000 bailout by local councils in September.
In a statement the company said it had "nothing left to get going again" because of the impact of lockdowns and low passenger numbers.
The vessel is due a refit before June, which the company said would cost at least £60,000.
"We are not going to earn that before the refit. In addition, we don't have the money to keep the business running on a potential loss," the statement said.
It said it was looking for financial support from local councils.
The ferry was helped by a crowdfunding appeal during the first lockdown in spring 2020 and a new appeal has been set up to pay for the refit.
New Forest District Council, Southampton City Council and Hampshire Council also all gave £15,000 in September.
The councils have been approached for comment.