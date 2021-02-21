BBC News

Southampton police discover 500-plant cannabis farm

Two men have been arrested after police discovered about 500 cannabis plants at a property in Southampton.

Hampshire Constabulary said the plants were found in a property in Shirley Road on Saturday.

The suspects, aged 20 and 43, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a Class B drug.

Officers said the men have been bailed while further investigations take place.

