Pigeons trapped in Southampton attic after roof hole fixed
- Published
Dozens of pigeons were trapped in an attic after contractors repaired a hole in the roof without checking for signs of life, an animal charity has said.
At least 20 birds died and 76 were rescued at the block of flats in Green Park Road, Southampton, on 10 February.
HART Wildlife Rescue said the work had been carried out by Southampton City Council contractors five days earlier. It called on the authority to "ensure that this never happens again".
The council has been asked for comment.
TV presenter Chris Packham, HART's patron, posted on Facebook to praise the charity's efforts and said the council was "responsible for employing qualified contractors, and the contractors should properly train their staff".
"This is a disgraceful case of poor practice, unaccountability and a wholesale lack of compassion," he added.
The charity was alerted to the situation by a local roofer who had spotted pigeons flying in and out of the hole before the repair work was completed.
Paul Reynolds, HART's hospital manager, told the BBC it took two days to rescue the birds and those that survived were "emaciated and showing signs of severe dehydration".
He said the attic space the pigeons were found in "wasn't huge" and there were signs birds had been living there.
"Even if it wasn't obvious, best practice dictates you check," he added.
Mr Reynolds said it was "scarily common" for pigeons to be "effectively discarded" during construction work and highlighted a previous case when baby birds were put in a plastic bag and dumped in a skip.
The charity said it has been told by the RSPCA it would not proceed with any prosecutions.
The RSPCA has been contacted for comment.
