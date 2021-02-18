Covid: Nineteen face fines over Portsmouth Airbnb lockdown party
Nineteen people face fines of £800 each after attending a house party in breach of coronavirus lockdown rules.
Police officers were called to an Airbnb in Portsmouth after being told of a large gathering.
Hampshire Constabulary released body-worn camera footage which appeared to show revellers attempting to push past officers at the door of the property.
Assistant Chief Constable Maggie Blyth said the force was receiving more reports of gatherings in homes.
"This party is not a one-off," she said.
"We're increasingly seeing reports of gatherings of people from multiple households as some members of the public are struggling to observe the national restrictions in place.
"It's actions like this that place increased and unnecessary pressure on the NHS. The message is simple, stay at home."
The force said the party, which was held overnight on 30 January, was attended by teenagers and people aged in their 20s.
The police footage shows people attempting to leave the property while an officer says: "Everyone's going to be leaving one at a time so we can process you guys and get your details."
A 27-year-old man, from Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and has been bailed until 5 March.
A spokesman for the force said 19 people were reported for summons for £800 fixed penalty notices for breaches of Covid-19 regulations.
In January, Home Secretary Priti Patel announced an £800 fine for people who attend illegal gatherings of more than 15 people in a home.
