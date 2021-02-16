Basingstoke drugs murder: Gang member jailed over teenager's death
A member of a drugs gang has been jailed for 13 years over the death of a teenager from a rival group.
Taylor Williams, 18, was stabbed in the heart at a flat in Basingstoke, Hampshire, in August 2019.
Terence Maccabee, 20, was previously convicted at Winchester Crown Court of manslaughter, robbery, conspiracy to rob and possessing a knife.
Maccabee, of Peckham, south London, is the third person to be jailed over the death.
Olamide Soyege, 29, of Dagenham, east London, was jailed for life in January for Mr Williams's murder, as well as robbery and conspiracy to rob.
Paige Taylor, 24, of no fixed address, was jailed for seven years for the robbery offences and supplying Class A drugs.
Soyege, a drugs gang "enforcer", was sent on 31 August to eliminate competition from two rival drugs groups in Basingstoke, the court previously heard.
A fight broke out when he and Maccabee raided a rival gang's base at Kingfisher House in Shooters Way, the jury was told.
Mr Williams, from Bromley, was fatally injured when Soyege drove a knife into his chest, the court heard.
Maccabee, of Radnor Road, suffered serious stab wounds and was arrested after being treated in hospital, police said.
Previously, Mr Williams's father told the court his son's death was "a constant scream in my head".
More than 1,000 people attended the teenager's funeral, the court heard.
