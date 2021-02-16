Marwell Zoo break-in: Four attested after video shared
Four people have been arrested after footage of a break-in at a Hampshire zoo was shared on social media.
Hampshire police said intruders were seen damaging property and throwing objects at the animals at Marwell Zoo near Winchester late on Monday.
Three men in their 20s from Gosport, were arrested on suspicion of burglary. A 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting.
A zoo statement said it was "saddened" but the animals were safe.
Police said armed officers, a dog unit and helicopter were involved in the operation at the zoo shortly before midnight after a member of the public reported footage of people breaking into the site being shared on social media.
"Entry had been forced to the site, and multiple buildings within the grounds, causing significant damage," a police spokeswoman said.
It is not believed anything was stolen.
A Marwell Zoo spokesperson, said: "We are deeply saddened by an incident at the zoo last night and we are today assisting police with their enquiries.
"We'd like to reassure our supporters that all our animals are safe and our expert teams are on site caring for them to the highest standard."
The attraction, which is home to more than 140 species, is currently closed to the public because of lockdown restrictions.
It has previously said it has lost £4m in revenue during 2020 and is running a crowd funding appeal to help meet its monthly costs of more than £200,000
