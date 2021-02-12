House in Whiteley ravaged by early-morning fire
A house has been badly damaged by an early-morning fire in Hampshire.
Five crews were sent to the property in Yew Tree Drive, Whiteley, at 03:04 GMT.
The building's first floor and roof were already alight when crews reached the scene and were left "100% damaged", Hampshire fire service said.
The ground floor was also left water-damaged after the blaze, which was extinguished by 06:20. No injuries were reported and the cause has not yet been established.
