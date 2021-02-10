Stolen van tumbles 150m over cliff at Freshwater
A stolen van tumbled 150m (500ft) from a cliff on the Isle of Wight and landed in the sea.
No-one is believed to have been in the Renault Master when it crashed near Military Road, Freshwater, where it was discovered at 10:30 GMT on Wednesday.
Coastguards abseiled to the vehicle to check no one was inside.
Police said the van was apparently stolen from Queens Road sometime between 21:00 GMT on Tuesday and 08:15 on Wednesday and pushed over the cliff.
Witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage are urged to contact Hampshire Constabulary.
