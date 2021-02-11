Driver charged over Winchester school bus bridge crash
- Published
The driver of a school bus which had its roof torn off when it struck a railway bridge has been charged.
Three children were seriously hurt and 12 received minor injuries when the bus crashed in Wellhouse Lane, Winchester.
The Stagecoach South double-decker was taking pupils aged between 11 and 16 to Henry Beaufort School on 10 September.
Martin Walker, 36, of Burke Drive, Southampton, has been charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He is due to appear before Basingstoke magistrates on 6 April.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.