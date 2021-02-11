BBC News

Driver charged over Winchester school bus bridge crash

image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe children on board the bus - operated by Stagecoach South - were all aged between 11 and 16

The driver of a school bus which had its roof torn off when it struck a railway bridge has been charged.

Three children were seriously hurt and 12 received minor injuries when the bus crashed in Wellhouse Lane, Winchester.

The Stagecoach South double-decker was taking pupils aged between 11 and 16 to Henry Beaufort School on 10 September.

Martin Walker, 36, of Burke Drive, Southampton, has been charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is due to appear before Basingstoke magistrates on 6 April.

image captionThe bus had been on its way to Henry Beaufort School

