Scooby the dog rescued by police after being hit by cyclist
- Published
A dog has been rescued by police after being run over by a cyclist and narrowly escaping being hit by a bus.
The bassett hound, named Scooby, slipped its collar after a group of cyclists "came whizzing from nowhere" in Wooton Bridge on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, owner Jackie Dale said.
The three-year-old, which was left with tyre marks on its back, was later found by PCSO Stephen Hull.
It was given a lift in a police car before it was reunited with its family.
"Scooby was hit by one of eight cyclists and was rolled over - he had tyre marks up his white fur," Mrs Dale said.
Mr Hull, of Hampshire Constabulary, later found the hound "in the middle of the main road".
"I was worried about the traffic, he nearly got hit by a bus," he said.
'Happy ending'
"We bonded pretty well, actually - those eyes. I was going to keep him until a Facebook appeal managed to find his owner."
Mr Hull said it had been a "happy ending" for Mrs Dale, whose house was badly damaged by a fire last year, before she suffered a heart attack.
"Thank heavens for Steve who was there in the right place, at the right time," said Mrs Dale, who hopes this will be a warning to cyclists.
"Scooby is OK now but had an awful first night and just couldn't settle. He was trembling."