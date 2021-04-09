Prince Philip: Duke of Edinburgh remembered in the south of England
- Published
Following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, we look back at some of his visits and official duties in the south of England.
Prince Philip passed away, aged 99, at Windsor Castle on Friday morning.
Due to the threat of coronavirus in 2020, both he and the Queen had been living under the same roof at the castle - dubbed HMS Bubble.
It mirrored a time at the start of their marriage in 1947, beginning with their honeymoon at Broadlands in Romsey, Hampshire.
One happy moment was captured during the first lockdown of 2020, when the Queen and Prince Philip posed for a joint photograph at Windsor to mark the duke's 99th birthday in June.
During the second lockdown the couple also celebrated being married for 73 years on 20 November.
After retiring from public duties in 2017, the duke reportedly divided his time between Sandringham and Windsor.
He was known for his love of the sea, having joined the Royal Navy in 1939 and graduating top of his class in 1940.
Some of his training was carried out in Portsmouth and he went on to become one of the youngest first lieutenants.
In 1952, he was promoted to commander but his naval career came to an end when his father-in-law, King George VI, died.
In later life he regularly competed at Cowes Regatta on the Isle of Wight.
He struck up a long friendship with island-based boat builder and yachtsman Uffa Fox.
They competed together at the annual regatta in the Solent many times.
After making the decision to stop racing at the event in 1997, Prince Philip said: "You get to a stage in life when people say, 'are you still doing something or other?', and you begin to realise you probably shouldn't still be doing something or other.
"I had to give this up sooner or later."
To mark the bicentenary of the island's prestigious and exclusive yacht club, the Royal Yacht Squadron, Prince Philip, who was its admiral, led a royal party to review more than 180 members' boats at Cowes in 2015.
A previous visit to the island came in 2012 as part of the Queen's nationwide Diamond Jubilee tour.
The Queen and the duke arrived at Cowes on the last day of the tour on the motor yacht Leander.
They were greeted by a spectacular crowd and received a 21-gun salute, fired from the Royal Yacht Squadron.
Prince Philip's career in the Royal Navy, which saw him rise to the rank of commander, also made him a regular visitor to Portsmouth.
He followed the restoration of HMS Warrior in the Historic Dockyard in 1977 with the Queen - reviewing the fleet in the Solent.
The couple reviewed the fleet again in 2005 to commemorate the Battle of Trafalgar's 200th anniversary.
About 165 ships from 65 nations took part in the event.
The vast majority of the duke's visits were for openings, with the duke regularly cutting a ribbon or unveiling a plaque.
The opening of the then-new Royal Marines Museum in Southsea in 2008 prompted a quip from the duke, who introduced himself as "the world's most experienced plaque unveiler".
