Man attempted to abduct toddler in Basingstoke park
- Published
A mother has described being "petrified" as a man tried to pull her two-year-old daughter out of her pushchair near a Hampshire park.
Amy Dix, 25, was pushing her daughter near Eastrop Park in Basingstoke, on Thursday.
Police have appealed for information about the unknown man who approached them and started talking to them before trying to abduct the girl.
Speaking to the BBC, Mrs Dix said it had been a "horrendous experience".
She described how she had seen the man earlier in the day and he had approached them later as they walked home.
Mrs Dix said he was initially friendly but kept "disappearing and reappearing" as they walked over a period of a few minutes shortly before 16:00 GMT.
She said the man grabbed the pram and was pulling her daughter's arm.
"I was panicking, running through everything in my mind - that he was trying to get rid of me to get hold of my daughter."
She said her daughter's pram straps prevented her being removed from the pram and she eventually fought him off.
"It was a mother's instinctive reaction - I was petrified - trying to protect my daughter who was helpless and defenceless, with what strength I had left."
She said her daughter was "hysterical" after the incident but otherwise unhurt.
"She feels my emotions - I hope and pray nothing comes of it.
"It's horrible to think there are people who would do that," she said.
The man is described as black, of stocky build, 5ft 6in (1.7m) and about 40 years old.
He has black hair, a thick beard and a moustache. He was wearing a white mask, a royal blue puffer jacket, grey jeans and white trainers.
Police have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.