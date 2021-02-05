Man tries to snatch girl, 2, out of pushchair in Basingstoke
A man is being hunted by police after trying to pull a two-year-old girl out of her pushchair in Hampshire.
The girl was being pushed by her mother near Eastrop Park in Basingstoke, on Thursday at about 16:00 GMT.
An unknown man approached the woman and started talking to her before trying to abduct her daughter, police said.
Officers said the mother managed to get away and escaped unharmed. The man is described as black, of stocky build, 5ft 6in (1.7m) and about 40 years old.
He has black hair, a thick beard and a moustache. He was wearing a white mask, a royal blue puffa jacket, grey jeans and white trainers.
Officers have appealed to anyone with information to come forward.
