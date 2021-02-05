Louise Smith murder: Shane Mays' sentence increase bid refused
- Published
Judges have rejected an application to increase a jail sentence handed to a man who murdered his niece and defiled her body.
Shane Mays, 30, was previously jailed for life for murdering 16-year-old Louise Smith in Havant Thicket, Hampshire, in May 2020.
Solicitor General Michael Ellis QC said the 25-year minimum term set by the trial judge was "unduly lenient".
However, the Court of Appeal said it was "in no position to interfere".
Louise had gone to live with her aunt and Mays - her uncle through marriage - in April after an argument with her mother, Winchester Crown Court previously heard.
Her lured the teenager to a remote clearing where he repeatedly punched her in the face, defiled her with a stick and set fire to her body, prosecutors said.
The cause of Louise's death could not be determined due to the fire, the jury was told.
At his sentencing in December, Mrs Justice May said he had committed "the most gross abuse of trust".
'Exceptional savagery'
However, barrister William Emlyn Jones, representing the Solicitor General, said the trial judge had been wrong not to classify Mays' actions as "sexual or sadistic conduct", which would have led to a potential minimum jail term of 30 years.
He also added the "exceptional savagery" of the beating and Louise's vulnerability "characterises it as particularly serious".
However, three Appeal Court judges rejected an application to increase his jail sentence.
Lord Justice Davis said: "We do fully understand the horrific circumstances of this death.
"[However, the judge] could not be sure that the act was sexual or sadistic and this appellant court is in no position to interfere with that conclusion."
He said the sentence already included a "very significant uplift" in accordance with the "aggravating features" of the murder.
