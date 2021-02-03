Ice cream van convoy tribute to 'legend' Pasquale Marucci
- Published
A convoy of 10 ice cream vans has formed a funeral cortege in tribute to a popular veteran seller in Hampshire.
Pasquale Marucci, from Chandler's Ford, died aged 86 in January, but because of lockdown restrictions his family were not able to organise a wake.
Italian-born Mr Marucci sold ice creams in the Bishopstoke, Fair Oak and Bishop's Waltham areas for more than 40 years.
His family described him as "the man who made everyone's childhoods".
They organised the convoy of ice cream vans - with their chimes playing - as a tribute on Mr Marucci's final journey, passing along some of the streets on his ice cream round.
His daughter-in-law Mary Marucci, who now runs the business, said he will be remembered as a "legend" on his round.
"We just felt he deserved a good send-off," she said.
Son Adrian said: "In the areas where he had done it for so long, he was probably their first ice cream man and they still remember him.
"People still come up now and say how generous he was. It breaks your heart thinking of all the people that knew him."
Mr Marucci had started his ice cream business in 1972 and worked into his late 70s.
A crowdfunding page to raise money for the stroke unit at Royal Hampshire County Hospital has been set up by his family.