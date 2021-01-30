Redbridge Causeway bridges to undergo £15.8m upgrade
The government has announced it will help fund a £15.8m project to upgrade two bridges in Southampton.
The Department for Transport will provide £13.4m for the work on the Redbridge Causeway bridges over the River Test, with the remaining £2.4m being paid by Hampshire County Council.
Damaged concrete will be repaired and the structures' stabilities improved by the scheme, the government said.
The work is expected to begin in the summer.
The bridges, which are used by roughly 60,000 vehicles a day, serve as a link between the New Forest waterside area and Southampton.
The government said if action was not taken soon then "more significant works will be needed in the future, which would cause greater disruption and delay for motorists".
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, said: "I'm delighted to announce this funding package which will ensure thousands of local people and businesses can continue to travel easily and safely between the New Forest and Southampton every day."
