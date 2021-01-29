Man dies in crash on A303 near Shipton Bellinger
A man has died in a crash between a car and a van on the A303 in Hampshire.
The 29-year-old, from Basingstoke, had been driving a Volkswagen Scirocco when it collided with a Volkswagen Luton van near Shipton Bellinger at about 07:33 GMT on Thursday.
He died at the scene, Hampshire Constabulary said. His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.
The force has appealed for witnesses and dash cam footage.
