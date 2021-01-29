Covid: Isle of Wight ferry workers get 'back-up' vaccines
- Published
Staff at three Isle of Wight ferry firms are receiving Covid-19 vaccines due to back-up lists, the NHS said.
Public-facing staff at Wightlink, Red Funnel and Hovertravel have been offered the jab.
A change in government guidance and people not turning up for appointments had made it possible, NHS bosses said.
Vaccination sites have back-up lists in case of no-shows, and those "helping to keep the island's infrastructure moving" had been made a priority.
Red Funnel, which operates services between Southampton and East and West Cowes, said 91 employees had already booked appointments.
Wightlink, which runs ferries between Portsmouth, Fishbourne, Ryde, Yarmouth and Lymington, confirmed 101 crew and port workers had already been inoculated.
Hovertravel said it was invited by the NHS to forward an offer of a vaccination to all its frontline staff, operating between Ryde and Southsea, but its privacy policy meant it had not recorded how many had accepted the offer.
Ferry workers have been invited to receive the vaccine because of an adjustment to the government's top four priority categories, the Isle of Wight NHS Trust said.
Frontline health and social care workers are now included in the second priority group.
Earlier this year, the government expanded this category to include a subsection for people whose work supports NHS services, even if they are not directly employed by the NHS.
The trust said cross-Solent travel companies helped to transport the vaccine, as well as patients and staff.
"Local vaccination sites manage their appointment lists to ensure all appointments are filled and so they have a back-up list of patients and staff that help keep the Isle of Wight infrastructure moving, in the top four cohorts, who can receive the vaccine at short notice, nobody outside of these cohorts has received a vaccine," a spokesman added.
'Vital services'
Services run by all three ferry companies have been affected by the pandemic.
Wightlink had to cut its FastCat service and sailings on its Yarmouth to Lymington route in November because of travel restrictions.
Fran Collins, from Red Funnel, said: "Keeping our frontline teams as strong and healthy as possible, across all three cross-Solent ferry operators, puts us all in a better position to maintain our vital services."
Isle of Wight NHS Trust and Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) insisted it was prioritising the clinically extremely vulnerable and following guidance set out by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
They said the NHS was aiming to offer everyone in the top four priority groups a vaccination by the middle of February.
