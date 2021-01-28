Drugs supplier murder trial: Accused secretly recorded in police van
Two men accused of murdering a drugs supplier were secretly filmed discussing their alibis, a court has heard.
Gurinderjit Rai, 41, was found fatally shot in a parked car in a rural lay-by at Corhampton, Hampshire, in July 2019.
Aston Hannis and Charlie Stratham, along with two others, deny his murder.
Winchester Crown Court heard police footage showed them discussing where they were at the time of the killing as well as phone and forensic evidence.
Mr Hannis, 29, who was previously described as a dealer of cocaine and cannabis to the Winchester area, and Mr Stratham, 30, were the first to be arrested several days after the killing.
Prosecutor Andrew Langdon QC said detectives had secretly filmed the two in the back of a police van, although it was possible the pair had realised they were being recorded.
He told the jury: "Mr Hannis in particular was anxious they get their stories straight.
"It's plain from the way they are talking they were with each other throughout the Friday evening and night."
He read extracts in which the pair refer to telling their solicitor they had been watching boxing on television at a friend's house.
He said they were concerned at the possibility of DNA evidence being found and discussed "an explanation for gunshot residue evidence".
In one extract, Mr Hannis said: "They ain't going to find nothing."
'Execution'
The court previously heard Mr Rai was owed more than £115,000 by Mr Hannis.
CCTV footage from Corhampton Golf Club showed Mr Rai driving past for a "rendezvous" on the night of 12 July 2019.
Mr Langdon told the jury Mr Hannis and Mr Stratham "carried out the execution", with Corin Barlow supplying the shotgun and Paul White driving to meet them after the Mercedes saloon car they were driving was disposed of.
"This was a joint enterprise murder in which each played his part - they were in it together," he said.
Mr Hannis, of Eastleigh; Mr Barlow, 41, from Horley and Mr Statham and Mr White, 27, both from Winchester, all deny murder.
Phillip Hodan, 43, from Owslebury, denies participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group.
The trial continues.