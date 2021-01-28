Covid: Twenty-two die after outbreak at Basingstoke care home
- Published
Twenty-two care home residents have died after testing positive for Covid-19 following an outbreak at a Hampshire home.
Owner Avery Healthcare said the 22 residents at Pemberley House in Basingstoke had died this month.
The firm said its "thoughts are with all the family" affected by the deaths.
In a statement, it added: "Staff have, and continue to, work tirelessly throughout the pandemic to protect residents and each other."
Pemberley House provides residential care for people over 65 and has 72 beds, according to the Care and Quality Commission (CQC).
A spokeswoman for Hampshire County Council said the local authority did not comment on deaths within private care homes and offered "condolences" to those families affected.
She continued: "It is important to make clear that protection from the vaccine takes time to build and it is imperative, therefore, that anyone who has had the jab continues to closely follow the 'hands face space' guidance, as well as any guidance for their occupational role, to protect themselves and others."
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: How do I protect myself?
- AVOIDING CONTACT: The rules on self-isolation and exercise
- LOOK-UP TOOL: Check cases in your area
- MAPS AND CHARTS: Visual guide to the outbreak
- STRESS: How to look after your mental health