Bob Fisher: Tributes to 'extraordinary' sailing writer
- Published
Tributes have been paid to renowned sailing writer Bob Fisher who has died aged 85.
Mr Fisher, who lived in Lymington, Hampshire, was an authority on the America's Cup and was an advisor on the 1980s TV drama Howard's Way.
Olympic sailor Ben Ainslie described him as the "doyen of yachting correspondents".
While round-the-world yachtsman Sir Robin Knox-Johnston said he was a "great character".
Saddened to hear of the passing of Bob Fisher, whom many considered the doyen of yachting correspondents. He gave a huge amount to sailing through his passion for the sport #sailonBob pic.twitter.com/oQXGI2cNJO— Ben Ainslie (@AinslieBen) January 26, 2021
Affectionately known as "Fish", he wrote a number of books on yachting and as a journalist reported on, and took part in, major sailing events around the world.
In a post on social media, his family said: "He lived his whole life to the full and shall leave the fondest of memories not only as a husband and father, as a friend to all the sailing community in the UK, but to the sailing community worldwide."
He was particularly known for his coverage of the America's Cup and published a history of the race.
In a statement, the Americas Cup organisation said: "Bob was an encyclopaedia of sailing knowledge and history: his writings and his books will last for generations to come."
As a sailor he had been a world champion in two dinghy classes and crewed on Lady Helmsman which won the Little Americas Cup catamaran race in 1967.
British sailor Dee Caffari described Mr Fisher as "a true legend who will be missed around the globe", while while yachtswoman Tracy Edwards said he had led an "extraordinary and joyful life".
My thoughts and prayers are with Bob's family at this sad time. A true legend who will be missed around the globe. Fair winds Fish pic.twitter.com/nbphZ9lyy9— Dee Caffari MBE (@deecaffari) January 26, 2021
Edwards added: "I am absolutely heartbroken and feel totally bereft at the loss of such a great and true friend and a giant among sailors and writers."
Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, who teamed up with Mr Fisher for the two-handed Round Britain Race in 1989, said he had "never lost his love" of sailing.
"Bob Fisher brought to yachting journalism not just a command of the language, but a very deep knowledge of the sport," he added.
Mr Fisher was brought in as a technical advisor for the BBC's 1980s hit drama Howards Way, set among the south-coast sailing community.
As part of the production, Mr Fisher oversaw the technical design of a new type of yacht to be used on the series and which went on to be commercially produced.