French authorities reject UK-France cross-Channel cable work
French authorities have rejected the go-ahead for work in Normandy on a £1.2bn cross-channel electricity link.
Aquind Ltd wants to run a cable, called an interconnector between Lovedean in Hampshire and Barnabos in Normandy.
The firm's Environmental Authorisation request has been denied by the prefect of Normandy, Pierre-André Durand.
The company said the decision would not stop it from "securing the relevant French planning consents required" to build and run the power supply.
In October, protestors gathered at Eastney to oppose the plans which would see the cable run through Portsmouth to a converter station in Lovedean.
Campaigners said its installation would mean the loss of green spaces and wildlife habitats and would cause traffic disruption while it is built.
Portsmouth City Council has also allocated £250,000 to oppose the scheme.
If approved, it could supply up to 5% of Great Britain's energy needs, according to Aquind and could be up and running from 2023.
A final decision on the project will be made by the secretary of state in September.
The UK currently has six active interconnectors, including continental links to Belgium, France and the Netherlands.
The latest is the IFA2 interconnector between Hampshire and Normandy.
Another 10 are planned, potentially bringing capacity to almost 18GW by 2023, according to Ofgem - the government regulator for gas and electricity.
