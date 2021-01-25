Covid-19: Group of 26 in Alton face fines over car meet
Twenty-six people who attended a car meet in breach of coronavirus lockdown regulations have been given fixed penalty notices.
The group, mostly aged in their 20s, were exhibiting vehicles at a gathering at Blacknest Industrial Estate in Alton on Saturday night.
Hampshire police said some of those involved had driven from as far away as Shropshire, Surrey, Kent and Berkshire.
They have been reported for summons in relation to the fixed penalty notices.
Officers were called at 20:15 GMT after receiving a report of a disturbance and blocked off the site's car park.
The force said many of the people inside the cars were from different households and not wearing face coverings.
'Reckless actions'
Supt Phil Lamb said it was an "unacceptable gathering during the current pandemic".
"Some of those people that officers spoke to accepted personal responsibility, but others were extremely defensive," he said.
"It's shocking that such a large number of people have completely ignored the current lockdown, thereby putting themselves and their loved ones at risk from the virus.
"It's reckless actions like this that place increased and unnecessary pressure on the NHS."
Fines start at £200 in England for breaching coronavirus regulations.
