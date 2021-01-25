Portsmouth's New Theatre Royal set to be rescued by council
- Published
A 165-year-old theatre that has faced financial difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic is set to be bought by a council.
Portsmouth's New Theatre Royal has been forced to cancel or postpone all its performances since last March.
Portsmouth City Council has proposed buying the Grade II listed building for an undisclosed sum and leasing it back to its management trust.
The theatre said the rescue plan offered a "clear way forward".
The 650-seat theatre re-opened in 2015 after a £4.5m revamp, which saw a new stage, backstage area and additional performing spaces created.
Along with other theatres and arts venues it has been hit hard by lockdown measures and social distancing rules.
The city council said a review it commissioned showed that even with the impact of the pandemic, the theatre could have a bright future with the right programme of performances.
It said the purchase would provide the New Theatre Royal Trust with an opportunity to get back on a "more sound financial footing".
'Vitally important'
The venue, which originally opened in 1856, would be leased back to the trustees, who would operate it under a similar model used for the Kings Theatre and Guildhall in the city.
Steve Pitt, the council's cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development, said: "It's vitally important we safeguard it for future generations and not allow it to be lost, particularly because of its huge potential to reach people who don't currently think about going to the theatre or engaging with culture."
Simon Eden, chair of trustees at New Theatre Royal, said it had been a "most difficult ten months".
"We truly believe that we are all going to need theatres more than ever to bring us back together, as our community recovers from Covid-19.
"This rescue package... means that we can be here for our audiences, inspiring them through live performance and participation, for many more years to come."
The proposed purchase will be considered by the council's cabinet on 2 February.