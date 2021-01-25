Van driver dies in crash with lorry on A303 near Andover
A man died in a crash involving a van and a lorry on the A303 in Hampshire.
It happened just before 08:30 GMT on Friday near Andover, when a white Ford Transit collided with a red DAF lorry near the junction of Winchester Road.
The driver of the van, aged 41, died on the way to hospital. His family is being supported by specially trained officers.
Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage to get in touch.
