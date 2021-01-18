Portsmouth rail line shut for viaduct strengthening
- Published
Rail services through Portsmouth face a week of disruption as work is carried out on a Victorian viaduct.
Landport Viaduct, which supports two platforms at Portsmouth & Southsea station, is being strengthened.
The line between the station and Portsmouth Harbour is closed, with timetable alterations and bus replacements in operation.
Network Rail said it would mean a "more reliable" railway. Passengers have been urged to check before they travel.
Built in 1876, Landport Viaduct is supported by 17 spans with seven being strengthened during this week's line closure.
Engineers will also replace track between Fratton and Portsmouth & Southsea and renew timber supports on railway bridges at Portsmouth Harbour and at Portcreek Junction.
Trains will start and finish their journeys earlier, some will call at additional stations or be diverted, while others will be replaced by buses.
Mark Killick, Network Rail Wessex route director, said carrying out the work during the week would save "many more weekends of potential disruption".
"We're proud to be the custodians of some very old Victorian structures, and one of the challenges we face is running a frequent and busy train service over the top of them, while keeping them in top condition," he said.