Dog rescued from 20ft well in Eastleigh
A dog has been rescued by firefighters after spending about two hours at the bottom of a 20ft (6m) well.
The labrador, named Willy, became trapped in the shaft near Boyatt Lane, Eastleigh, after investigating the scent of a dog carcass in the water, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Twelve firefighters used harnesses to free the seven-year-old on Thursday.
Owner Roger Bacon said: "There was half an army there but I would have paid for a whole army to get him out."
Mr Bacon said he became concerned when one of his two dogs disappeared on a woodland walk at about 22:00 GMT.
He retraced his steps and heard Willy barking.
"I found this well, completely open but covered with ivy," he said.
"All I could see was Willy's head going round the side of the well. I thought, 'He's going to drown in there'."
Animal rescue specialist Jim Green, from the fire service, said the well was pumped dry before the dog was rescued.
Firefighters then washed the labrador to remove any possible contamination from the other dog's carcass, he added.
Mr Bacon said he had since contacted the landowner about the danger the well might pose to animals and children.