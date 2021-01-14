Southsea rape: Man jailed over alleyway night attack
A 31-year-old man has been jailed after raping a woman in an alleyway at night.
Muhib Uddin attacked the 19-year-old woman, who he did not know, in an alleyway off Clarendon Road, Southsea, Portsmouth, on 29 August last year, police said.
Uddin, of Newcomen Road, Portsmouth, was sentenced to six years in prison at Portsmouth Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to one count of rape.
Hampshire Constabulary said the attack had been "traumatic" for the victim.
The forced added stranger assaults of this nature were rare.
