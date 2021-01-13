Portsmouth stabbing: Family tribute to Billy Green
- Published
The "heartbroken" parents of a 26-year-old man who died after being stabbed have paid tribute to their son.
Billy Green was found fatally stabbed outside Pickwick House, a block of flats in Portsmouth, on Monday.
His parents said they would remember him as a "cheeky chappy with an infectious laugh" who will be "loved forever".
A 23-year-old man from Southsea arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.
Paying tribute, his parents said: "Taken way too young, he had his whole life to live.
"Billy will always be in our hearts and memories."
He was found in Wingfield Street in the Buckland area of the city shortly before 12:45 GMT and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.