Cowes Week set for 5G video from racing yachts trial
- Published
Live footage from racing yachts using 5G technology is set to be trialled at this year's Cowes Week regatta.
The government-backed trial will involved 360-degree cameras streaming video for the event's website, app and big screens on shore.
Event organisers said it would mean "exciting and engaging" coverage of a sport that is difficult to televise.
The annual event takes place each summer off the Isle of Wight but was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
5G is the next generation of mobile internet connection and offers much faster data download and upload speeds.
The £825,000 Connected Cowes 5G Project will allow high definition, real-time pictures to be sent from 50 yachts taking part in racing.
'Experience the thrill'
Spectators will also be able to watch live immersive footage using headsets in a "virtual reality lounge" on the Parade in Cowes.
The technology will also help manage racing, which can involve 700 boats circulating on 42 different race courses each day.
The organisers said offshore sailing has previously suffered from being difficult to televise, and consequently making it more difficult to attract sponsors.
"Cowes Week Ltd aims to bring exciting and engaging television coverage to Cowes Week, to sailing worldwide and thereafter to other non-stadium sports through a new sports media delivery company," a statement said.
The scheme is part of a government £200m programme investigating the uses and capabilities of 5G.