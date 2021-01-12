Boys, 14 and 15, held over Southampton park robberies
Two boys, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested over a string of robberies and assaults in Southampton.
On 2 and 3 January, five people were threatened in four separate incidents by a group of people in Riverside Park.
On one occasion, a 21-year-old victim suffered a broken eye socket and nose.
The two suspects, both from Southampton, were held on suspicion of six robberies, an attempted robbery and assault. They have been released while inquiries continue.
During the park incidents, groups of between four and twelve males were reported to have approached victims aged 13 to 21, stealing money and belongings, including one boy's coat.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Hampshire Constabulary.
