Thatched cottage in Langrish near Petersfield gutted in fire

Published
image copyrightHFRS
image captionThe fire took hold in the roof and first floor of the thatched building

A thatched house has been gutted in an overnight fire.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue said the blaze broke out in the cottage in the village of Langrish, near Petersfield, Hampshire about 20:00 GMT on Sunday.

More than 75 firefighters tackled the fire in the roof and first floor of the building. No-one is reported to have been injured.

Temporary traffic lights have been put in place on the A272 while a damping down operation continues.

image copyrightHFRS
image captionMore than 75 firefighters tackled the blaze at its height

