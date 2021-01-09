Southampton and Portsmouth medics criticise false Covid posts
- Published
Medical staff have criticised social media posts questioning the extent of the Covid-19 pandemic in Hampshire hospitals.
Posts appeared claiming to show "empty" corridors at Southampton General Hospital and Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.
University Hospital Southampton NHS Trust said false information was causing "upset and distress" to staff.
Hampshire police said it was investigating the posts.
It comes as staff at the Portsmouth hospital have described the "relentless" pressure of dealing with rising numbers of coronavirus patients.
The hospital is currently treating more than 450 Covid patients - almost half the hospital's total capacity and more than the previous peak of 185 patients in the spring.
In a tweet, University Hospital Southampton NHS Trust said: "Misinformation is causing an incredible amount of upset and distress to our staff who are working tirelessly to care for those who are being admitted in significant numbers each day."
Mark Cubben, chief executive of Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, also posted: "Saddened to see messages on social media suggesting our wards are empty and pressures we say we're facing are fictional.
"Our staff are doing an incredible job under a great deal of pressure. Please don't disrespect them."
A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said the force had received an inquiry relating to posts about the Portsmouth hospital earlier this week.
"We will be looking into what, if any, offences have been committed. Officers will also be attending the hospital to provide reassurance," he added.
Southampton currently has 708.9 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people while Portsmouth has 611 per 100,000 people - the average for England is 671.9 for every 100,000 people.
