Winchester Cathedral: Mixed response to 'water to wine' altar
A newly-installed cathedral altar front has been likened to a "heart operation" and a "Doctor Who set" in comments on social media.
The tapestry, designed by Winchester Cathedral arts consultant Sophie Hacker, depicts the Gospel account of Jesus turning water into wine.
However, one critic termed it "Water to LSD" amid mixed responses on the cathedral's Facebook page.
Ms Hacker said she welcomed "extreme reactions" to her work.
Volunteers spent more than 1,500 hours stitching and embroidering the cloth, which has been installed in the cathedral's Epiphany Chapel.
Some Facebook posts praised the piece as "striking" and "beautiful" while others said it recalled the TV hospital drama Casualty and the "red weed" from the novel and film War of the Worlds.
Ms Hacker said the "colour... pops and sings in the space", promoting the "beauty of holiness" over a "beige life".
She said: "I'm intrigued to hear what some people see in abstract or symbolic art. I've come across such comments many times, usually on social media.
"Art that elicits no reaction or a tepid response is the sort I'd prefer to avoid. The more extreme the reaction, either negative or positive, the better."
The work was paid for by a 93-year-old widow in memory of her husband, she added.
A stained glass window designed by Ms Hacker to mark the bicentenary of Florence Nightingale's birth was installed in nearby Romsey Abbey in October 2020.
