BBC News

Lost M4 bear gifted to Southampton cancer treatment girl

Published
image copyrightKayleigh Hilton
image captionTaylor told Greg James she wanted to have Arthur with her when she rang the hospital bell to celebrate finishing her brain tumour treatment

A teddy bear found on the M4 has been gifted to an eight-year-old girl from Southampton who was undergoing treatment for brain cancer.

"Arthur" was found by motorway traffic manager Brad Maddison on the side of the M4 near Reading in November.

After a Radio 1 appeal failed to trace his owner, breakfast host Greg James offered the bear up for adoption.

Taylor was given the bear at Southampton Children's Hospital after finishing eight months of chemotherapy.

image copyrightBrad Maddison
image captionTraffic manager, Brad Maddison who found the brown bear on the M4 named him "Arthur"

Speaking to Radio 1 breakfast host Greg James on air, the eight-year-old, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in January 2020, said she came forward to adopt the bear because he was "nice and cuddly and happy".

She added: "I had a brain tumour, I had an operation and they got it out for me, so I had some treatment as well."

To signify the end of her treatment Taylor read a poem and rang a bell at the hospital accompanied by the scarf-wearing bear, who has been cleaned and repaired.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

In a Tweet staff at the hospital posted: "Such a special moment! Thank you to Greg and his team for helping to make this happen, Taylor and Arthur now have a very special bond."

In a message played on air to Taylor, traffic manager Brad Maddison, who found the brown bear, said: "It fills me with enormous pride that the doctors and nurses have done a fabulous job and got you better.

"I want to wish you all the very best - thanks for agreeing to look after Arthur."

Greg James said: "Brad's silliness and kindness has made a lot of people very happy."

Taylor's mum, Kayleigh Hilton, said Arthur had "settled in well" at their home since he and Taylor returned from hospital.

She said she planned to carry the bear on her back when she runs the ABP Southampton 10km in April to raise money for Abby's Heroes, a charity supporting children with cancer in Southampton.

Related Topics

  • Cancer
  • Reading
  • Southampton

More on this story

  • Greg James sparks #BearHomeForChristmas search

    Published
    3 December 2020

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.