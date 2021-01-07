Isle of Wight traffic light call at fatal crash site opposed
A petition to install traffic lights at the scene of a fatal crash has been opposed by a council.
Car passenger Yvonne Copland, 64, died in a collision with a double-decker bus on Forest Road near Newport, Isle of Wight, in April 2019.
Almost 7,000 people signed the online petition for traffic signals to be installed at the "blind spot".
But a report by Isle of Wight Council said new lights would "likely increase the number of collisions".
The fatal crash happened on 14 April when a car emerging from Whitehouse Road hit the side of the bus, knocking it into Mrs Copland's oncoming vehicle.
The car driver, Yaashmi Ravikumar, 20, failed to spot two give way signs, a change of road surface and road markings, Isle of Wight Crown Court heard.
Ravikumar, from Laindon, Essex, was sentenced to two years and four months in a young offenders institution for causing death by dangerous driving and for seriously injuring four other people.
'Rear end shunts'
One of the petition's signatories said the junction was "notoriously hazardous" while another wrote that there was "hardly any visibility".
However, a report by council officers said there was a risk of "rear end shunts" if lights were installed, due to a bend on Forest Road.
It added that drivers might not see the lights properly due to the "transit of the sun".
Officers said the lights would cost between £400,000 and £600,000 and would need ongoing maintenance. the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The council's cabinet, which will meet on 14 January, has been recommended to order the immediate realignment of a hedge to improve visibility, and to consider redesigning the junction at a later date.