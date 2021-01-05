New Isle of Wight crematorium plan to cope with rising demand
Increased demand and busy schedules have been cited by a funeral director planning to build a new crematorium on the Isle of Wight.
Currently the only one on the island is a council-run facility at Whippingham.
William Hall Funeral Directors has submitted plans to add crematorium facilities in a new service building at its base in Newchurch.
Its application said the current chapels on the site were "inadequate" for the number of funerals.
Planning permission was granted for the service building in 2016 but plans have since changed to move it further away from homes and allow for two cremators, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The new building would seat up to 150 people for services, including non-religious ceremonies.
The application said licences required to control the level of emissions from the crematorium would be sought to ensure safety and no smoke would be visible from the chimney.
It added the new crematorium would reduce "unacceptable" delays in ceremonies and overlapping groups of mourners.
"All the emotions of losing a loved one should not be compounded by the poor administration that is often not governed by the administrators but the demand," it said.
The plans are open to public consultation until 29 January.