New Forest Grade II listed thatched cottage wrecked by fire
A large fire has wrecked a Grade II listed thatched cottage in the New Forest.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said a family escaped unharmed from the blaze, which broke out shortly before 21:00 GMT on Monday.
Sixteen fire appliances were used to fight the fire at the cottage in Wiltshire Road, Bransgore.
Crews from Hampshire and Dorset Fire and Rescue Services worked overnight to get the fire under control.
Firefighters remain at the scene to dampen down. The fire service said the cause of the fire is not yet known.