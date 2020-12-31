BBC News

Covid-19: Hampshire trust to postpone some operations

image copyrightGoogle
image captionHampshire NHS Foundation Trust runs three major hospitals in the county

A hospital trust will start postponing some planned operations due to a sharp rise in patients with coronavirus, a chief executive said.

Alex Whitfield said the "difficult decision" was made due to Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust being "under increasing pressure".

She said people impacted would be contacted and those not contacted should attend appointments.

The move is in line with other NHS trusts across the country.

The trust's hospitals include Andover War Memorial Hospital, Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital and Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester.

