New Year Honours 2021: Music star Craig David appointed MBE
Noughties UK garage star Craig David has been made an MBE after staging a career comeback.
The Southampton-born singer and rapper, who has been named in the New Year Honours for services to music, found overnight fame with the release of his debut album Born To Do It in 2000.
He returned to success with Following My Intuition in 2016 and a string of high-profile collaborations.
He has continued supporting the arts in Southampton despite moving to the US.
David, 39, grew up on the Holyrood council estate in central Southampton.
He found mainstream success singing on Re-Rewind (The Crowd Say Bo Selecta) by garage duo Artful Dodger, which reached number two in the charts in 1999.
As his subsequent albums failed to chart as high, he was ridiculed by Leigh Francis on the TV comedy show Bo' Selecta! and eventually moved to Miami.
With the release of comeback record Following My Intuition in 2016, he returned to number one and landed headline gigs at Brixton Academy and a slot on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage.
These were followed by regular radio slots and high-profile collaborations with artists including Bastille and AJ Tracey.
A lifelong supporter of Southampton FC, David has also been one of the ambassadors for his home city's bid to be UK City of Culture in 2025.
Others honoured in Hampshire included pub landlord Richard Curtis, 31, from Basingstoke who was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to charity and the community.
Mr Curtis started a quiz on Facebook at the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown hoping to raise £150 for charity - but he has now raised more than £52,500.
Sharon Sear, from Fareham, was also awarded a BEM for services to transport during the Covid pandemic.
Ms Sear, commercial manager for Transport for London (TfL), changed procurement practices which meant staff were able to access PPE more easily.
"Without her personal impact, TfL would have run out of critical PPE needed to keep London moving," the committee panel said.