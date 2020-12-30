Crash driver walking on Hampshire M27 motorway killed by lorry
A driver has died when he was hit by a lorry as he walked across a motorway carriageway following a crash.
Police said the 41-year-old got out of his Peugeot car after it hit the central reservation of the M27 near Southampton on Tuesday evening. He was then struck by a Royal Mail lorry.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The motorway was closed in both directions between junction eight for Bursledon and nine for Hedge End for several hours.
Police said investigations into the exact circumstances of the incident were ongoing and the M27 has been fully reopened.
The lorry driver was uninjured.
They appealed for information or dashcam footage from anyone who was on the stretch of motorway shortly before 20:00 GMT.