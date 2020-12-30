Cowes Floating Bridge: Ferry out of action due to prow fault
The Isle of Wight's troubled chain ferry has been suspended again, less than a month after resuming following a hydraulic oil leak.
A council statement said engineers were on site dealing a fault with the vessel's east prow.
East Cowes councillor Karl Love posted a picture of the £3.2m ferry with its ramps in the water on Tuesday evening.
A replacement launch is in operation for foot passengers while drivers face a detour of up to 11 miles (18km).
Mr Love praised the crew on board for "trying their best to get it going" after the latest fault developed.
"We desperately need to replace this floating bridge once and for all. I've been arguing for the last two years if not longer about the only cost-effective solution being to replace it," he posted on social media.
The ferry, which crosses the River Medina between Cowes and East Cowes, has been beset with problems since it replaced the previous Floating Bridge 5 in May 2017.
It only returned to service at the beginning of December after a hydraulic oil leak halted it for a week.
At the time, it had been in operation for 10 days following repairs to its loading ramps.
It was also laid up for three months after a hydraulic fault, found during routine maintenance work in July.
Other technical issues since the first launch of the council-run ferry, include broken chains, excessive noise, electrical faults and cars scraping their bumpers.