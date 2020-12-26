Isle of Wight oil tanker security alert suspects charged
- Published
Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with a security alert on an oil tanker off the the Isle of Wight.
Special forces stormed the Nave Andromeda on 25 October after the crew raised concerns about stowaways.
Matthew John Okorie, 25 and Sunday Sylvester, 22, were charged with conduct endangering ships under the Merchant Shipping Act.
They were remanded in custody by Southampton magistrates.
They are due appear at Southampton Crown Court on 29 January.
Hampshire police said five other men, who were arrested on suspicion of seizing or exercising control of a ship by use of threats or force, remain on police bail until 25 January while police investigations continue.
Crew reported safe
They are currently detained under Border Force powers.
The Southampton-bound Liberian-flagged tanker had left Lagos, Nigeria on 5 October.
Members of the Special Boat Service based at Poole, in Dorset, were involved in the operation to board the vessel off the east coast of the Isle of Wight following a request from police.
The Nave Andromeda later docked in Southampton with all 22 crew members reported safe.