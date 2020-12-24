BBC News

High-rise flats evacuated after candle sparks Christmas tree blaze

Published
image copyright@LewisLovelock
image captionThe fire in the flat at the waterside Centenary Quay development spread to a Christmas tree and the rest of the living room, the fire service said

Thirty people were led to safety from high-rise flats at a Southampton quayside development after a candle set curtains and a Christmas tree alight.

The fire broke out in a flat on the seventh floor of the 12-storey building in Victoria Road, Woolston shortly after 20:30 GMT on Wednesday.

Residents were led out of the building by fire crews.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said an 84-year-old woman was treated at the scene for minor burns to her hands.

The service said residents who had to leave their homes have now been allowed to return.

