High-rise flats evacuated after candle sparks Christmas tree blaze
- Published
Thirty people were led to safety from high-rise flats at a Southampton quayside development after a candle set curtains and a Christmas tree alight.
The fire broke out in a flat on the seventh floor of the 12-storey building in Victoria Road, Woolston shortly after 20:30 GMT on Wednesday.
Residents were led out of the building by fire crews.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said an 84-year-old woman was treated at the scene for minor burns to her hands.
The service said residents who had to leave their homes have now been allowed to return.