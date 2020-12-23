Covid-19: More areas of Hampshire to move to tier 4 restrictions
- Published
Most of Hampshire is to be placed under the toughest coronavirus restrictions in a bid to contain the spread of a new variant of Covid-19.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced all of the county will be moved into tier four from Boxing Day, with the exception of the New Forest.
The Isle of Wight is also being moved from tier one to tier three after case numbers rose.
Previously only Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant were in tier four.
From 00:01 GMT on 26 December, Hampshire - including Southampton but with the exception of the New Forest - will be escalated to tier four.
It means residents should stay at home, unless they have a "reasonable excuse" such as work or education and all non-essential shops must close,
The New Forest will be in tier three.
Isle of Wight Council Leader Dave Stewart said the change "definitely isn't the news we wanted".
"Sadly, I fear the coronavirus variant may have already reached the island as our new case rates are increasing rapidly.
"I am really disappointed for all of our local businesses that have worked so hard with us to operate in a Covid-secure way.
"I doubt they could have done any more and want to thank them for what they have done. We will do all we can to support them during what I know will be a difficult time," he said.
New Forest councillor Hillary Brand, who also owns a cafe, said the tier changes were "devastating" for the hospitality sector.
"It's heartbreaking - it's just been blow after blow.
"We were expecting it but hoped to be able to get some money in over the Christmas period," she said.
