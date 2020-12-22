Isle of Wight monolith: Pillar sold at online auction
- Published
A monolith that appeared on a British beach - days after others popped up around the world - has been sold for £810 in an online auction.
The sculpture was erected on Compton Beach on the Isle of Wight earlier this month before falling down.
It was found in a state of disrepair and put on eBay with bids reaching over £50,000, before the unknown seller removed it.
The pillar was later put back on sale with proceeds going to "charity".
The mirrored monolith by designer Tom Dunford, from Fishbourne on the island, had sparked media interest from around the world.
On the structure's eBay listing, which attracted 53 bids, the seller wrote the monolith was found in a "sorry state" and that they had offered to purchase it from National Trust staff at the site and gave them a cash donation.
"There are cracks and chips to the glass and the timber plinth that the item sat on is missing but could easily be rebuilt," the listing said.
"I'm working with Tom Dunford to turn this into something positive and raise money for five charities that me and Tom will choose."
The seller has been contacted for comment.
The National Trust previously said it intended to return the donation and did not claim ownership of the sculpture.
The Isle of Wight monolith was one of several that have appeared around the world in recent weeks following the first, which was found in Utah in the United States.
It created wild speculation on social media and apparent copycats, with two others found in southern California and Romania days later.
In the UK a monolith was found on Dartmoor in the Devon national park and another in Glastonbury.