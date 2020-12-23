Petersfield pair jailed over 'breathtakingly appalling' stabbing
Two men have been jailed over a "breathtakingly appalling" attack on a "vulnerable" man at his home.
The victim was stabbed 34 times at the flat in Durford Road in Petersfield, Hampshire, in May.
Shaun Hanson, 50, of Fern Close, and Anthony Seymour, 22, of River Moor Road, were previously found guilty at Winchester Crown Court of attempted murder.
Hanson was jailed for 21 years and Seymour was given a 22-year jail term.
Police found the injured 33-year-old man after being called to the address shortly after 01:00 BST on 20 May.
'Frightened to leave home'
He had managed to flee the property by "pushing a door into his attackers" who were armed with "large knives", officers said.
Judge Jane Miller said the incident was a "breathtakingly appalling" attack on a "vulnerable alcoholic... with full intent to kill", according to police.
The victim said he did not think he was going to survive and was now frightened to leave home alone, officers added.
Det Con Andy Jones said: "The fast actions of the victim and the emergency services undoubtedly saved his life.
"It is only by luck that the victim survived this appalling attack."
Police said the stabbing was being treated as an "isolated" incident.
Judge Miller imposed a restraining order to protect the victim for an indefinite period of time.