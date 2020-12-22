Covid: Mayflower Theatre cancels Sleeping Beauty panto run
- Published
The Mayflower Theatre in Southampton has cancelled the remaining performances of its Christmas pantomime amid rising levels of coronavirus.
Sleeping Beauty, starring comedian Joe Pasquale, had been due to run at the venue until 3 January.
However, the theatre said it took the decision to end the run early after "news of increased transmissibility of coronavirus in the south".
Customers will be contacted by the box office for a full refund.
Here is a message regarding the cancellation of Sleeping Beauty from our Chief Executive, Michael Ockwell. pic.twitter.com/knq8QN5GZl— Mayflower Theatre (@mayflower) December 22, 2020
Michael Ockwell, chief executive of the theatre, said it was "very sad news".
"Unfortunately we've had a couple of members of the cast who have been indisposed," he said.
"That has meant therefore that we can't do the full socially distanced show, but also with the rising rates of coronavirus rates in the south we feel the sensible way forward is to cancel the rest of the run.
"We appreciate this is really disappointing news for everybody but we have to put the health and safety of our company and our staff first."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.