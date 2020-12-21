Firms clear fly-tipping waste at Isle of Wight woods
Three businesses have worked together to clear fly-tipping at an ancient woodland on the Isle of Wight.
Rubbish was dumped across Briddlesford Woods near Lynn Common earlier this month, the People's Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) said.
The charity said it was "so grateful" for the act of kindness by the firms.
The site is a conservation area which gives it the highest legal protection, and is one of the few places home to hazel dormice and red squirrels.
Local firms Tyres of Wight, Ace Waste and Island Tipper Services volunteered to clear up the waste.
Chris Plant, owner of Tyres of Wight, said: "Unfortunately a large number of tyres and other rubbish, including clothes, wood and household waste, had been dumped on this site.
"This causes potential harm and damage to the endangered wildlife that calls this beautiful place home."
Jill Nelson, CEO at PTES, said: "We were so traumatised to see our beautiful nature reserve at Briddlesford full of discarded old tyres and other rubbish, so imagine our delight when Chris and his amazing gang stepped in to help.
"We're so grateful and so are all the endangered species we're protecting there."